AGF Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 20.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,387,000 after buying an additional 630,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,182,000 after buying an additional 353,242 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 251.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 454,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,064,000 after buying an additional 325,431 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.9% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,159,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,791,000 after buying an additional 229,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,127.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 247,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,867,000 after buying an additional 227,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $116.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

In other news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $1,751,956.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,818.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

