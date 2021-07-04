AGF Investments Inc. Buys New Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,338,000 after purchasing an additional 507,299 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $623,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 29,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 64,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 35,777 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on JEF. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 19.62%. Research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

