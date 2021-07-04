AGF Investments Inc. Has $12.45 Million Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,511 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $12,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in JD.com by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on JD shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.35.

JD.com stock opened at $76.23 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.76 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $102.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. JD.com’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.