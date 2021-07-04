AGF Investments Inc. Has $7.11 Million Stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 167.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,007 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.15% of Stantec worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Stantec had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $674.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.46%.

STN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC raised their target price on Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Stantec Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.