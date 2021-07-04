AGF Investments Inc. Has $9.03 Million Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 290.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,243 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $9,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on VMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.33.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VMI opened at $234.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.10 and a 52-week high of $265.09. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.45%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Article: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.