AGF Investments Inc. Sells 70,030 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 70,030 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $9,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Cigna by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in Cigna by 2.0% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,643 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 268,839 shares of company stock valued at $68,559,929. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $238.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

