AGF Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,155 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $297.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.74. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.86.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

