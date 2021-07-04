AGF Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,761.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 45.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.22.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $252.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.64. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $193.02 and a 52 week high of $281.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

