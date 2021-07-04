AGF Investments LLC Reduces Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

AGF Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 26.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,924,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,183,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,007,000 after purchasing an additional 693,394 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,058,000 after purchasing an additional 661,764 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,310,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,461,000 after purchasing an additional 639,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,612,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,795,000 after purchasing an additional 484,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

Cognex stock opened at $84.60 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.76.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. Cognex’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

