AGF Investments LLC Sells 1,699 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

AGF Investments LLC cut its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 11.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,825,000 after buying an additional 248,141 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 267,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,270,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth $1,680,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,541,000 after buying an additional 40,857 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth $878,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

NYSE:AXS opened at $49.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.12. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $36.68 and a 12 month high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.94) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.77%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.