AGF Investments LLC Sells 2,298 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

AGF Investments LLC lowered its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Datadog by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 1,604.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $20,087,560.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,705,736.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,825,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,254,691 shares of company stock valued at $106,653,305. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $106.47 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $119.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.51. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -760.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

