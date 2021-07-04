AGF Investments LLC Sells 2,983 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

AGF Investments LLC reduced its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 105.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 338.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Rollins stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

