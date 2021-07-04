AGF Investments LLC Trims Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

AGF Investments LLC lowered its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,782 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $144.56 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.05 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

