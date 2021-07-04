AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AGFMF. Barclays raised shares of AGF Management from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Shares of AGFMF opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

