Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Alamo Group has increased its dividend by 30.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Alamo Group has a payout ratio of 7.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $151.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.55. Alamo Group has a one year low of $94.51 and a one year high of $165.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.09.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $311.19 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.26%.

In other news, CEO Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $264,423.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,964,033.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total transaction of $75,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,017.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,463 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,253 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

