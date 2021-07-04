Alchemix (ALCX) Trading Up 30.2% This Week

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Alchemix has traded 30.2% higher against the dollar. Alchemix has a total market capitalization of $105.98 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $373.59 or 0.01054561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00054756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00018335 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.65 or 0.00803523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,847.58 or 0.08038155 BTC.

Alchemix Profile

Alchemix (ALCX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

