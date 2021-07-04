Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALHC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Alignment Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $855,687.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,132,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,063,206.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $655,006.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,930.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $28,875,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $3,290,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $41,414,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALHC opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.45. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $267.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.