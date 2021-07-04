Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.22% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of antiviral therapies for chronic hepatitis B and coronaviruses as well as liver diseases. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

ALGS has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aligos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of ALGS opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $37.51.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 118.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

