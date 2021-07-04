Allianz (FRA:ALV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €213.60 ($251.29). Allianz shares last traded at €212.05 ($249.47), with a volume of 852,167 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALV. Nord/LB set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Allianz has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €227.33 ($267.45).

Get Allianz alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €216.22.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.