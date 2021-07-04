AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 316 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $201.90 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.12 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 139.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.30.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christine Gebski sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total transaction of $76,651.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,339 shares of company stock valued at $5,507,688. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

