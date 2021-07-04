AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $387,000 Stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in LTC Properties by 7.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LTC Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in LTC Properties by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in LTC Properties by 54.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,995,000 after acquiring an additional 127,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in LTC Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on LTC. TheStreet cut shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial cut shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho cut shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. LTC Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

LTC stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 29.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 94.61%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

