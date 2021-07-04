AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $413,000 in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 9.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 857,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,097,000 after purchasing an additional 77,265 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,359,000 after purchasing an additional 33,834 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 30.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 6.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 343,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,675,000 after acquiring an additional 20,666 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.57.

CDLX stock opened at $122.64 on Friday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.89 and a 52 week high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.85.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $927,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,130,965.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $179,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,732 shares of company stock valued at $6,273,371 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

