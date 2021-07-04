AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $431,000 Investment in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 71.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 100.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 16.8% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 79.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of National Beverage stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.11. National Beverage Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $98.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.76.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

