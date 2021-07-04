AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,032 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FL. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at $69,007,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at $45,742,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $582,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Foot Locker by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,802,398 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $326,717,000 after purchasing an additional 351,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Foot Locker by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,250 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $23,190,000 after purchasing an additional 236,399 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $624,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $544,993.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,515 shares of company stock valued at $8,556,423 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $62.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.44. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FL shares. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Argus upped their target price on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.09.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

