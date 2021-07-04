AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 20,952 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 92.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,952 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $8,954,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in American Tower by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,172,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $272.87 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.81. The company has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.38.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.19%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,466 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,902 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

