AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,790,000 after acquiring an additional 494,694 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,708,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,005 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,964,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,031,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,179,000 after purchasing an additional 55,792 shares during the period.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristin Yarema purchased 32,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $471,091.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,008.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATRA shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $28.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 million. Equities research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.