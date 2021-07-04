Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Earns Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alta Equipment Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson began coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Alta Equipment Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alta Equipment Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NYSE:ALTG opened at $13.86 on Thursday. Alta Equipment Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $416.08 million, a PE ratio of -33.80, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $268.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Zachary E. Savas purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,423.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

