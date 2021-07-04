Amalgamated Bank Has $511,000 Stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Visteon were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 3,338.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Visteon by 4.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Visteon by 2,962.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

In related news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VC opened at $124.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -590.48 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.67. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.22 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.65 million. Visteon had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. Equities analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

