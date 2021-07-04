Amalgamated Bank Has $527,000 Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth $23,253,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 133.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 991,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,890,000 after acquiring an additional 567,201 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,278,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,075,000 after acquiring an additional 96,105 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth $5,163,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 992,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,906,000 after acquiring an additional 43,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RHP. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $76.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.80. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($1.16). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 160.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.81%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

