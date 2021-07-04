Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,196 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,511 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,646,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,806.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,585.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,119 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,638. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

VIAV opened at $17.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60 and a beta of 0.74. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

