Amalgamated Bank Sells 494 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,362 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 361.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPSC shares. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.60.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $101.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.58. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.07 and a beta of 0.90. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.39 and a 52-week high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.79 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 14.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

