Amalgamated Bank Sells 935 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,979,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,336,000 after purchasing an additional 455,988 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,635,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,816,000 after purchasing an additional 148,699 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after purchasing an additional 105,480 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,133,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,006,000 after acquiring an additional 28,699 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.22.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

