Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 30.0% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 175,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 40,508 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 131,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 35.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after purchasing an additional 106,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.62. The company had a trading volume of 35,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,352. Amalgamated Financial has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The company has a market capitalization of $487.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.96.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.38 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 19.88%.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.