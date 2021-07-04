Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.63.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 30.0% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 175,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 40,508 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 131,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 35.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after purchasing an additional 106,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.
Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.38 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 19.88%.
Amalgamated Financial Company Profile
Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
