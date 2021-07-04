Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 339.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,374 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.9% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $181,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $78.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,510.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,176,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,267. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,328.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.81, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

