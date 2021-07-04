Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Gap Up to $3.38

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.38, but opened at $3.46. Ambev shares last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 44,572 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABEV shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Ambev in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.80.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ambev in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Ambev by 71.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

