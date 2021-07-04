Ambrosus Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $319,838.00 (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. In the last week, Ambrosus has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $6.21 million and approximately $319,838.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambrosus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus (CRYPTO:AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 742,612,509 coins and its circulating supply is 199,457,607 coins. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

