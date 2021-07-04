Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. Amedisys reported earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year earnings of $6.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

AMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.77.

Shares of Amedisys stock traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,843. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $196.96 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.20.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,099,030.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,725 shares of company stock valued at $719,548 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Amedisys by 13.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 32.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,090 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,920,000 after purchasing an additional 39,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

