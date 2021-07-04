Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Get Ameren alerts:

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEE opened at $80.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ameren has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.25.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.