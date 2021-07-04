American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,890 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.20% of American Assets Trust worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $380,628.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.74 per share, with a total value of $674,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 91,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,783. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of AAT stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.40. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 5.08%. Analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

