American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Short Interest Update

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the May 31st total of 126,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American National Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in American National Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in American National Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in American National Group by 44.5% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 57,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 17,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American National Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. 61.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $153.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.90. American National Group has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $157.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

