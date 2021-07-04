Amigo (LON:AMGO) Shares Down 0.8%

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO)’s stock price traded down 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.75 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.02 ($0.12). 2,447,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 17,465,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.09 ($0.12).

The stock has a market cap of £42.85 million and a PE ratio of -0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.88.

Amigo Company Profile (LON:AMGO)

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Amigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.