AMO Coin Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One AMO Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. AMO Coin has a market cap of $30.36 million and approximately $172,740.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AMO Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00054580 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00018017 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.24 or 0.00799692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,829.72 or 0.07989276 BTC.

About AMO Coin

AMO Coin (CRYPTO:AMO) is a coin. It was first traded on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,071,148,719 coins. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation . The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.