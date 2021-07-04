Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Position Lifted by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,902 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,024,481,000 after purchasing an additional 22,991,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108,134 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Amphenol by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,143,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925,307 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Amphenol by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,301,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $943,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920,513 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in Amphenol by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $835,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476,500 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $69.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.45. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $46.76 and a 1 year high of $70.31.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on APH. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.95.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

