Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Hits New 52-Week High at $70.19

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.19 and last traded at $69.56, with a volume of 6667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.96.

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.95.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,317,374.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,702,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,654,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 37,496 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1,894,855.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 170,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after purchasing an additional 170,537 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

