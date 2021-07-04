Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMPE opened at $1.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a market cap of $318.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.73. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.98.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dan Stokely sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,958.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Holli Cherevka sold 74,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $149,262.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,394 shares of company stock valued at $300,113. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPE. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 600.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,910,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,386 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 50,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,267.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 185,978 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 172,378 shares in the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunology-based therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-016, an intravenous treatment that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for COVID-19 patients with respiratory illness; and AP-014, an inhaled treatment that is in Phase I clinical trial for COVID-19 induced respiratory distress.

