Analysts Anticipate Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) to report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). Aspen Group posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Group.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on ASPU shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Aspen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 251.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASPU stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,638. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $160.18 million, a PE ratio of -17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Group (ASPU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.