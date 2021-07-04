Analysts Anticipate Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.46. Campbell Soup posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $45.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.69. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 26.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

