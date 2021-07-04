Analysts Anticipate Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) to Announce -$0.48 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) will report earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Relay Therapeutics reported earnings of ($6.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Relay Therapeutics.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

Shares of RLAY stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.67. 367,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,313. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.73. Relay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $64.37.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 56,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $1,822,644.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,518.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,066 shares of company stock worth $4,490,812. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relay Therapeutics (RLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.