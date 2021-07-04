Analysts Expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will report sales of $19.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.80 million and the lowest is $19.50 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted sales of $17.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $77.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.30 million to $78.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $78.60 million, with estimates ranging from $77.50 million to $79.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 8.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $41,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,927.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 247,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 116,073 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 696,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 39,901 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $637,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 177.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 33,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVCY stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $20.34. The stock had a trading volume of 77,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,054. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.88. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $21.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.