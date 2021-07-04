Analysts Expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) will announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.61. Civista Bancshares posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of CIVB stock opened at $22.64 on Thursday. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $353.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,203,000 after purchasing an additional 67,870 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 240.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 512,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 37,253 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $796,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 34,043 shares during the period. 53.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

